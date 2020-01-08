4-Story, 230-Unit Luxury Apartment Project Moving Ahead in Downtown La Mesa

Share This Article:

Texas-based developer JPI announced Wednesday the close of construction financing for Jefferson La Mesa, a four-story luxury apartment development in downtown La Mesa.

The 230-unit project will be located on a five-acre site at the intersection of Baltimore Drive and University Avenue, near the trolley station and the downtown dining and entertainment district.

“Jefferson La Mesa is a joint venture with the Kitzman family, who are the long-standing owners of the site,” said David Potter, vice president and area development partner for JPI’s Western Region. “Together, we worked hand-in-hand with the local community and elected officials to envision a property that does not just provide homes but also contributes to the vitality and connectivity of the La Mesa community.”

The apartments will be available in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with designer kitchens and other contemporary styling. Community amenities will include a fitness center, co-working space, pool with cabanas, resident lounge, pet park, and outdoor fire pit. Opening is scheduled for late summer 2021,

“San Diego is at the heart of Southern California’s explosive growth and is forecasted to outperform the U.S. in new jobs in the next few years,” said Rosie Cooper, executive vice president and regional managing partner for JPI’s Western Region. “JPI is focused on providing the best housing options for this market and we look forward to continuing to grow our Western Region.”

JPI is a national developer, builder and investment manager of multifamily housing developments with over 100,000 units in Texas, California, 25 other states and Canada.

