Stork at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital Turns 60 — Still Overseeing Parade of Babies

We know where babies come from — storks, of course. But where did the stork atop Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns come from?

As it turns out, it first appeared in Pasadena at the Rose Parade of Jan. 1, 1960, making the iconic landmark west of state Route 163 a 60-year-old Wednesday.

As Sharp recalled in 2017, the 18-foot baby-bringer was on a float called “The Birds and the Bees,” sponsored by the City of Sierra Madre.

“A Sharp staff member watching the parade thought it would be perfect for the new maternity wing at Sharp Memorial Hospital,” the hospital said. “Upon request after the parade, the city donated the stork to the hospital.”

When Sharp Mary Birch opened in 1992, the stork was moved from Sharp Memorial to its current perch atop the parking structure overlooking the freeway.

Nearly four years ago, however, the iron-frame-and-fiberglass sculpture lost its baby and blanket.

An El Niño storm gust blew the doll out of the blanket onto the ground of the rooftop level of the parking garage.

Bur Theresa Kvederis of the admitting and patient registration department spotted the missing feature the next day while parking.

“Oh my gosh, that poor baby got blown out of its blankie in the storm!’” Kvederis told NBC San Diego. The doll’s blanket was also been found elsewhere.

The year 2020 also marks another anniversary — the death of Stephen Birch in 1940, whose wife, Mary, is the namesake for the hospital.

“In 1938, he founded the Stephen and Mary Birch Foundation Inc. to support health service, hospitals and civic organizations,” notes Wikipedia. “It provided major funding for the Stephen Birch Aquarium-Museum at the University of California San Diego.”

