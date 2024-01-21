Stars of the “Mean Girls” movie musical. Photo via @Variety X

“Mean Girls” owned the box office in North American theaters this weekend, hauling in $11.7 million, but that was down nearly 60% from its debut last weekend.

The remake of 2004’s hit written by Tina Fey, who wrote the original, is based on a Broadway musical inspired by the original film.

In second place, “The Beekeeper,” starring Jason Statham, pulled in about $8.5 million in its second week.

Meanwhile, “Wonka,” remains a consistent top-five performer, earning $6.4 million this weekend, its sixth. Its cumulative domestic total is now above $187 million.

“Anyone But You” finished fourth, with $5.4 million, and “Migration” flew closely behind, with $5.3 million. Both are in their fifth week.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases were “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” ($3.7 million), “I.S.S.” ($3 million), “Night Swim” ($2.7 million), “The Boys in the Boat” ($2.5 million) and “Poor Things” ($2 million).

City News Service contributed to this article.