Mark Thompson Hunter. Photo credit: Escondido police via CBSNews.com

A judge on Thursday sentenced a rapist to 130 years-to-life in state prison for the 1999 kidnapping and rape of a young woman in Escondido.

Judge Robert Kearney handed down the lengthy sentence for Mark Thompson Hunter, 66, who was convicted by a jury in October of seven felony counts including kidnapping, rape and sodomy three years after a team began taking a new look at the case.

The victim, 19, was approached by Thompson around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 17, 1999 at a gas station. He asked her for directions and she agreed to show him the exact location by having him follow her car in his van.

When the victim got to an area near Valley Parkway and Fig Street, the man waved her into a parking lot. The attacker then pulled her into his van and drove her to a dead-end street.

The victim fought back, but couldn’t hold Thompson off. She was raped multiple times and then released with the suspect taking off.

Despite the attacker’s DNA being recovered by a forensic medical exam, available DNA testing at the time did not match any individuals in a statewide offender database.

In 2020, a cold case squad re-examined the DNA, and using genealogical DNA technology, investigators linked it to Hunter who was living in Hemet when he was arrested.

“Justice was delayed, but thanks to investigators at the FBI, Sheriff’s Crime Lab, Escondido Police Department and District Attorney’s Office, who leveraged the power of modern DNA and never gave up, this rapist is now being held accountable for his crimes,” said San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan. Deputy District Attorney Claudia Plascencia prosecuted the case.

Familial DNA searching was pioneered in the U.K, helping in 2002 in what was believed to be the first conviction using the technique. In 2008, California became the first state in the U.S. to authorize the testing; Colorado followed a year later.

In 2016, a 25-year-old cold case was solved after familial DNA testing provided investigators with key information that solved the San Diego murder of Angela Kleinsorge. The victim, 84, was found raped and murdered in her home in February 1992.

“Investigative genealogy techniques have truly revolutionized how law enforcement agencies can pursue justice,” said FBI San Diego Special Agent in Charge Stacey Moy. “The FBI, along with our partners, have a steadfast commitment to the pursuit of justice for victims of crimes and their families. Technological advancements allow us to have more successful investigations, despite the passage of time.”