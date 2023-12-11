Photo via Pixabay

Silly or serious, this is the time of year for all those holiday movies from It’s a Wonderful Life to Elf, so there’s plenty to watch with a hot drink.

If you’re wondering what the top holiday films are in the Golden State, a new study has crowned The Holiday as California’s favorite Christmas movie.

1 . The Holiday (2006)

Ranking as California’s favorite Christmas movie is 2006’s The Holiday, with 21,990 average monthly searches. Starring Jude Law, Kate Winslet, Jack Black, and Cameron Diaz, The Holiday is a romantic comedy that follows two unlucky-in-love women, one from Los Angeles and the other from England, who arrange a house swap for the holidays to get away from their troubled love lives.

2. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

California’s second favorite Christmas movie is It’s a Wonderful Life, with 21,858 monthly Google searches on average. The 1946 classic, starring James Stewart and Donna Reed, follows George Bailey, a businessman contemplating suicide on Christmas Eve, who thinks the world would be better off without him.

He is reminded of the positive impact he has had on his community and the people he loves when a guardian angel shows him a timeline in which he never existed.

3. Elf (2003)

Elf is California’s third favorite Christmas movie, with 16,187 average monthly searches. The 2003 comedy stars Will Ferrell as Buddy, a human raised by Santa’s elves from birth, as he discovers his true identity and that his biological father is still alive. He sets out for New York City to find him and get him off Santa’s naughty list.

4. Little Women (2019)

In fourth is 2019’s Little Women, with 14,591 average monthly searches. The critically acclaimed period drama is a coming-of-age story set that follows the four March sisters as they navigate life in 1860s America, and is set between two pivotal Christmases. It is told using flashbacks to the sisters’ past in 1861 and flash-forwards to their present lives in 1868.

5. Bad Santa (2003)

With 12,855 average monthly searches, Bad Santa is California’s fifth favorite Christmas movie. Starring Billy Bob Thornton as the titular bad Santa, Willie T. Soke, this black comedy follows his life as an alcoholic thief who robs shopping malls on Christmas Eve under the pretense of working as a mall Santa. However, his addictions see him become increasingly unable to play the role of Santa.

California’s favorite Christmas movies by Google searches:

Rank Movie Average monthly searches 1. The Holiday (2006) 21,990 2. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) 21,858 3. Elf (2003) 16,187 4. Little Women (2019) 14,591 5. Bad Santa (2003) 12,855

Table showing each state’s favorite Christmas movie by Google searches

State Most Searched Christmas Movie Second Most Searched Christmas Movie Third Most Searched Christmas Movie Fourth Most Searched Christmas Movie Fifth Most Searched Christmas Movie Alabama It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Elf (2003) Bad Santa (2003) Little Women (2019) Alaska It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Elf (2003) Bad Santa (2003) Scrooged (1988) Arizona It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Elf (2003) Bad Santa (2003) Little Women (2019) Arkansas It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Elf (2003) Bad Santa (2003) Little Women (2019) California The Holiday (2006) It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) Elf (2003) Little Women (2019) Bad Santa (2003) Colorado It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Elf (2003) Bad Santa (2003) Scrooged (1988) Connecticut It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Elf (2003) Bad Santa (2003) Little Women (2019) Delaware It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Elf (2003) Bad Santa (2003) Little Women (2019) Florida It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Elf (2003) Bad Santa (2003) Little Women (2019) Georgia It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Elf (2003) Bad Santa (2003) Little Women (2019) Hawaii It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Elf (2003) Little Women (2019) Bad Santa (2003) Idaho It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Little Women (2019) Elf (2003) Scrooged (1988) Illinois It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Elf (2003) Bad Santa (2003) Little Women (2019) Indiana It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Bad Santa (2003) Elf (2003) Scrooged (1988) Iowa It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Bad Santa (2003) Elf (2003) Scrooged (1988) Kansas It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Elf (2003) Bad Santa (2003) Little Women (2019) Kentucky It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Elf (2003) Bad Santa (2003) Little Women (2019) Louisiana It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Bad Santa (2003) Elf (2003) Little Women (2019) Maine It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Scrooged (1988) Bad Santa (2003) Elf (2003) Maryland It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Elf (2003) Bad Santa (2003) Little Women (2019) Massachusetts It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Elf (2003) Little Women (2019) Bad Santa (2003) Michigan It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Elf (2003) Bad Santa (2003) Scrooged (1988) Minnesota It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Elf (2003) Little Women (2019) Bad Santa (2003) Mississippi It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Bad Santa (2003) Elf (2003) Little Women (2019) Missouri It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Elf (2003) Bad Santa (2003) Little Women (2019) Montana It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Elf (2003) Bad Santa (2003) Scrooged (1988) Nebraska It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Elf (2003) Bad Santa (2003) Little Women (2019) Nevada It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Bad Santa (2003) Elf (2003) Little Women (2019) New Hampshire It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Elf (2003) Bad Santa (2003) Little Women (2019) New Jersey It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Elf (2003) Bad Santa (2003) Little Women (2019) New Mexico It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Bad Santa (2003) Elf (2003) Little Women (2019) New York It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Elf (2003) Bad Santa (2003) Little Women (2019) North Carolina It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Elf (2003) Bad Santa (2003) Little Women (2019) North Dakota It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Elf (2003) Bad Santa (2003) Little Women (2019) Ohio It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) The Holiday (2006) Bad Santa (2003) Elf (2003) Scrooged (1988) Oklahoma It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

Source:

The CSGO gambling site CSGOLuck used Google Keyword Planner to analyze the number of searches for more than 180 Christmas movies to determine which ones are California’s favorites. The titles of each movie were combined with terms such as ‘buy,’ ‘blu ray,’ ‘Netflix,’ and ‘watch online,’ to cover the various ways people watch these movies.