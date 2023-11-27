Photo via Pexels.com

Envision Broadway, an initiative trying to transform the busy street in Chula Vista, is looking for businesses, organizations and individuals interested in sponsoring murals.

“The positive impact that I have seen on businesses where we have created murals changes the clientele that goes to the location; it slows down traffic in the area and creates a sense of pride among the community,” said Envision Broadway Beautification Committee Chair Julio Martha. “There are studies where it shows that it almost eliminates crime. Displaced people won’t sit around a mural because there’s too much foot traffic around it.”

The Envision Broadway Mural Project has the goal of placing 18 murals along Broadway business and residential walls. Funds are needed to pay for the murals and sponsorship packages are available at various levels of investment.

So far, three murals have been painted as part of the project.

“It’s not only going to beautify your building, it’s going to bring you more business,” Martha said. “Think of all the benefits. You’re not only contributing to your community, you’re also bringing a community together.”

Through collaboration with South Bay Youth for Change, students and volunteers participate in mural painting sessions that incorporate themes advocating for an alcohol and drug-free lifestyle.

Envision is a project of the Institute for Public Strategies and seeks to create a thriving, multicultural business district that serves as the gateway to the Bayfront development.

For details on how to donate or sponsor a mural, visit https://envisionbroadway.com/wp/.

–City News Service