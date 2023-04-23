A Super Mario Bros. movie promotional image. Photo via @supermariomovie Twitter

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is turning into a super phenomenon at the box office, raking in another $58.2 million this weekend to easily lead all films in its third week of release, according to industry estimates released Sunday.

The Universal Pictures film, based on the popular Nintendo video game, has already grossed more than $434 million domestically and $871 million worldwide, Comscore reported.

See more It’s all fun and games until someone gets hit by a green shell.#SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/KVNouGCJ3J — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) April 3, 2023

The horror film “Evil Dead Rise,” which opened on some screens Thursday night, made $23.5 million to take second place.

“Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” opened in third place with $6.28 million Friday through Sunday at theaters in the United States and Canada.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” was fourth with $5.7 million in its fifth week in theaters, followed by “Air,” which grossed $5.5 million in its third week.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” ($5.4 million), “The Pope’s Exorcist” ($3.3 million), “Renfield” ($3.1 million), “Beau is Afraid” ($2.7 million) and “Suzume” ($1.6 million).

This weekend’s overall three-day box office haul was estimated at $122.347 million. The year-to-date total is $2.512 billion — an increase of 37% over the figure at this time last year, according to Comscore.

City News Service contributed to this article.