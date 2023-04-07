Fern Street Circus performers begin a community-wide tour this weekend. Photo credit: FernStreetCircus.com

Fern Street Circus kicks off its free 10-stop Neighborhood Tour this weekend in Barrio Logan and Golden Hill.

The circus appears at Memorial Park on Saturday, followed by the Golden Hill Recreation Center on Easter. Both shows, and those that follow, start at 2 p.m.

The popular local circus will drop in at parks and recreation centers from Mid-City to San Ysidro, pairing professional circus artists and musicians with students from the circus’s free after-school program in City Heights.

The shows continue through May 14, with other stops including Chollas View, Colina del Sol and Teralta West.

The title of this year’s show is “Hoy por ti, mañana por mí” (or “Today for you, tomorrow for me”). The circus bills the program as “a gentle exploration of cooperation and working toward a common goal.”

“We have seen so much divisiveness over the last few years, between COVID and the strident political environment,” said Executive Director John Highkin. “We wanted this show to take a gentler approach, to be all about kindness, generosity and cooperation, celebrating all the things that can bring communities together, rather than divide us.”

A new “one-man band,” long-time performer “Bags,” will play multiple instruments himself, which augments the storyline, as he learns to work together with others, from dancers to clowns to other musicians.

The shows also will feature bilingual ringmaster Memo Mendez, live music and a variety of circus acts, including juggling, clowning, tumbling, puppetry and more. The global cast includes artists from Guinea, Ethiopia, Colombia, Chile, Mexico, the U.K. and Canada.

Other highlights for this year’s Neighborhood Tour: