The Conrad will begin a three-month series of Courtyard Concerts Friday. Photo credit: theconrad.org/

The Conrad, beginning Friday, will open its free Courtyard Concert series featuring music in the evening or at lunch hours.

The series, now three months long, starts with “Traffic Jams” on Friday, with live jazz during rush hour. “Midday Classics,” with live classical music, begins on May 23.

“Traffic Jams,” which begin at 4:30 p.m., include:

Friday – Lori Bell Quartet, featuring the flutist, Bell, to mark National Jazz Month

April 25 – Danny Green Trio

May 9 – TBD, along with student volunteer recruitment for the La Jolla Music Society

June 2 – Besos Jazz Trio

The “Midday Classics” series includes:

May 23, 12 p.m. – Westwind Brass

June 21, 11:30 a.m. – Aviara Trio

“With this new Wu Tsai QRT.yrd concert series, launched last year, we want all people to feel welcome and to feel a sense of belonging at the Conrad,” said Allison Boles, director of learning and engagement, adding that she hopes the free shows “help us build excitement and engagement at The Conrad.”