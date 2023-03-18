Leonardo DiCaprio in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” coming up March 25 at the Rooftop Cinema Club. Image from official trailer

Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero, a series that blends outdoor cinema with enticing skyline views, continues its opening weekend Sunday with three films, including a new Oscar winner.

See Best Picture honoree Everything, Everywhere All at Once at 5:15 p.m. or start the day with a family film, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish at 2 p.m. (in addition, dogs are welcome at this screening as part of the Wooftop series). Have a need for speed? Cap the day with Top Gun: Maverick at 8:30 p.m.

General admission for the shows, atop the Manchester Grand Hyatt, starts at $16.50, with kids tickets at $11.75.

More than 100 films are set to light up the big screen daily at the cinema club in March and April with a mix of cult classics, recent releases and some of Hollywood’s most beloved movies.

Themes that are part of the lineup include celebrations of Women’s History Month, a look back at Y2K, dance movies and the anniversaries of iconic films, such as The Sandlot (April 8) and Flashdance (April 19).

Screenings in the upcoming week include Meryl Streep in Mamma Mia! and a 2023 Oscar-nominee Elvis, both on Friday. In April, look for Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Pulp Fiction.

The rooftop cinema features standard movie concessions, but adds a full bar in the evenings. Films are viewed on a 24-foot LED screen. Parking is limited, so organizers encourage guests to take the San Diego Trolley’s Green Line to the Seaport Village Station, across from the hotel.