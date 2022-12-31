Jan. 29: Lunar New Year fireworks
Photos by Chris Stone
The origin of the phrase “‘A picture is worth a thousand words” is in dispute.
One source says Frederick R. Barnard in 1921 published a Printer’s Ink magazine piece commending the effectiveness of graphics in advertising with the title “One look is worth a thousand words.”
“Barnard claimed the phrase’s source to be oriental by adding: ‘So said a famous Japanese philosopher, and he was right,'” according to phrases.org.uk.
In March 1927, a Chinese proverb was cited as saying: “One picture is worth ten thousand words.”
Whatever the count, Times of San Diego posted some memorable pictures in 2022, including images from the July world track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon, lowriders returning to National City’s Highland Avenue and service members (and veterans) being greeted at homecomings and Force-Con.
Contributing photographer Chris Stone, taker of these shots, has won 55 photo awards over nine years in San Diego Press Club competition.
Here are 22 of her best photos in 2022, plus a video slide show of what we call the Best of the Rest. Enjoy.