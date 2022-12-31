Photos by Chris Stone

The origin of the phrase “‘A picture is worth a thousand words” is in dispute.

One source says Frederick R. Barnard in 1921 published a Printer’s Ink magazine piece commending the effectiveness of graphics in advertising with the title “One look is worth a thousand words.”

“Barnard claimed the phrase’s source to be oriental by adding: ‘So said a famous Japanese philosopher, and he was right,'” according to phrases.org.uk.

In March 1927, a Chinese proverb was cited as saying: “One picture is worth ten thousand words.”

Whatever the count, Times of San Diego posted some memorable pictures in 2022, including images from the July world track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon, lowriders returning to National City’s Highland Avenue and service members (and veterans) being greeted at homecomings and Force-Con.

Contributing photographer Chris Stone, taker of these shots, has won 55 photo awards over nine years in San Diego Press Club competition.

Here are 22 of her best photos in 2022, plus a video slide show of what we call the Best of the Rest. Enjoy.

June 18: Battle of the Badges on USS Midway

June 12: Megan Rapinoe at Wave game

May 25: Vigil for Uvalde victims

May 6: Cheerleaders for lowriders

April 7: FanFest kids at Petco Park

March 4: Blue Angels train in El Centro

Nov. 18: Embracing at MCAS Miramar

Jan. 17: Down at Gaslamp Quarter

July 15: Focus on world sprinters

Best of the rest