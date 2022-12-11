A child gives Santa a peck on the cheek. Photo by Chris Stone

The city of San Diego will host a variety of winter-themed events at recreation centers through Dec. 23.

Both adults and children are invited to participate. Activities include meeting Santa Claus, playing in the snow, watching festive movies, enjoying live music and arts and crafts.

“December is a month filled with joy and laughter; it’s a time to celebrate the holiday season with loved ones,” said Andy Field, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. “… We are excited to continue helping families and youth embrace the holiday spirit and make long-lasting memories.”

Nearly three dozen events, free to attend, remain for the month, in neighborhoods throughout the city. They include:

The full list of upcoming Parks and Recreation holiday events is available online.

The department manages 60 recreation centers, 14 pools, seven skate parks and more.