Summer Movies in the Park. Photo credit: County News Center

Ready for free summer movies? It’s time!

The season, which includes screenings throughout the region, starts at 6 p.m. Saturday at the downtown Waterfront Park for a screening of Encanto.

To celebrate before the film – which starts about 15 minutes after sunset – there will be free activities for kids and families, including a live Mirabel Madrigal character, bounce houses, themed crafts, music and games.

San Diego County’s “Summer Movies in the Park” will be entering its 14th year and will team with eight cities this summer to join in the weekend events.

The schedule includes more than 150 movie showings in parks around the county through October 29, with films ranging from classic comedies to epic superhero tales.

The movies include: Young Frankenstein, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Free Guy, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sing 2 and The Princess Bride.

Films continue throughout the summer at Waterfront Park. County partners include San Diego, El Cajon, National City, Poway and Vista. Parks include Brengle Terrace Park, Dos Picos County Park, Felicita County Park, Lindo Lake County Park, Los Peñasquitos Canyon County Preserve, Potrero County Park and Morley Field.

On chilly nights, like Saturday, organizers recommend dressing warmly and bringing blankets. Otherwise, bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets, which are allowed. Screenings are subject to cancellation due to rain or high winds.