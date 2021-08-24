Courtesy of Coastal Roots Farm

Coastal Roots Farm, a nonprofit Jewish community farm and education center in Encinitas, announces their second film in its Farm Film & Music Series designed to educate and entertain the community about the planet.

The event, which will take place Thursday, will show a screening of “Seeding Change.” “Seeding Change” follows a young group of social entrepreneurs who joined a movement to change the world. Viewers will watch “triple bottom line” businesses address some of today’s most challenging issues by considering the environmental, social, and financial impacts of their companies.

Before the film begins, there will be a live musical performance from Australian-born San Diego-based singer-songwriter, Lee Coulter, at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and guests are encouraged to bring their own picnic, lawn chairs, food, and drinks to the Farm, and enjoy the night.

Future Farm Film & Music Series dates include:

Sept. 9 – “Gather”

Oct. 7 – “The Kitchenistas”

For more information and to registration, go to coastalrootsfarm.org/event/farm-film-music-series-seeding-change/.

Coastal Roots Farm is located at 441 Saxony Road in Encinitas. For more information, visit www.CoastalRootsFarm.org.