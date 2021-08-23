Visitors enter SeaWorld San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

SeaWorld San Diego is set to open Howl-O-Scream, a new evening holiday attraction, and needs performers to join the aptly named Scare Squad.

Howl-O-Scream, beginning on Sept. 17, with 24 dates scheduled through Oct. 31, includes three haunted houses, seven scare zones and hordes of nightmarish creatures.

The attraction follows the park’s traditional family-friendly Halloween Spooktacular, which takes place during the day.

The park needs “hundreds of enthusiastic performers” and is hosting twice weekly auditions to fill the slots, from 5-8 p.m. on Thursdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

The auditions will continue, the park said, through September. Applicants will be asked to participate in improvisation and physical exercises to demonstrate “various elements of scare tactics.” Officials are looking for those who are passionate about Halloween and love to frighten others – but in fun ways.

Those chosen for the Fear Family will be transformed into characters by park makeup artists and costume designers.

Applicants are asked to apply online prior to attending an audition. Experience is not required.

New hires receive free admission and parking. Additional perks include discounts on tickets for friends and family, food, merchandise, and in-park experiences.