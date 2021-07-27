Standing with the Apollo 9 command module in San Diego: a rare reunion, in 2019, of team members (from left) Gerry Griffin, Jim McDivitt, David Scott, Rusty Schweickart and Gene Kranz. Scott and Griffin will appear in San Diego Saturday for the anniversary of the Apollo 15 mission. Photo by Ken Stone

The San Diego Air & Space Museum will host a tribute Saturday with three crew members on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 15 mission to the moon.

Commander Dave Scott, lead flight director Gerald Griffin and science team member James Head will offer insights about their space explorations and the mission’s goals.

Apollo 15 launched the morning of July 26, 1971, with plans to explore the Hadley Apennine region of the Moon, considered the most scientifically significant site of the Apollo program.

50 years ago today, Apollo 15 lifted off from @NASAKennedy.



Aboard were @NASA_Astronauts David Scott, James B. Irwin, & Alfred M. Worden, the Lunar Roving Vehicle that would be our first wheels on the Moon, and a trove of science instruments. Watch: https://t.co/aK3j83ufzM pic.twitter.com/ADTFwdAi7g — NASA (@NASA) July 26, 2021

After three days of transit and one day in lunar orbit, Scott and lunar module pilot Jim Irwin landed the “Falcon” module at the base of the Apennine mountains to live and work on the Moon for three days.

Scott and Irwin drove the first lunar roving vehicle to explore areas with unique geological features on the slopes of Hadley Delta mountain and the edge of Hadley Rille, 1,000 feet deep and more than a mile across.

According to the museum, NASA called the mission “the most complex and carefully planned scientific expedition in the history of exploration.”

The museum will close early on Saturday for the 6 p.m. event, preceded by a reception.

Scott, a retired Air Force colonel, Head and Griffin will speak on a panel moderated by Justin Jampol, founder and executive Director of the Wende Museum of the Cold War in Culver City.

See the museum for ticket information.

