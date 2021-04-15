It seemed only a matter of time before “My shot” from the Broadway musical “Hamilton” was enlisted in the push for COVID vaccinations.

On Tuesday, after a private effort in January and a UC Davis musical jab in March, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” opened with a parody of the Lin-Manuel Miranda anthem. Its YouTube version had close to 100,000 views Thursday.

Now a video featuring several members of San Diego’s Voices of Our City Choir is online with a more serious message — albeit with fewer than 200 views.

The 75-second video posted last week begins: “Listen now/This pandemic we can beat/Fauci and Corbett/Won’t let us see defeat.” After saying “Vaccination of our nation/It’s what we gotta do/It’s up to me/And down to you now,” it concludes: “Not throwin’ away my shot.”

Benjamin (pronounced Ben-YOM-in) Williams does a solo of the rap, which will be part of a national public-service announcement campaign spearheaded by the National Minority Health Association with a branded website.

“Everyone needs to know and feel comfortable that all FDA-approved vaccines are proven to prevent nearly 100% of deaths and hospitalization,” said NMHA Executive Director Burgess Harrison, listed as the video’s director.

“The best shot is the one you get. If our ‘My Shot’ parody can help reach minority communities and ease fear, then we have accomplished our goal,” he said of the video featuring the choir that gained national fame with a golden buzzer on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” The group of San Diegans experiencing homelessness began in 2016.

Lyrics were adapted by Harrison and three others, with musical adaptation by choir director Steph Johnson.

With the support of the Voices choir, Harrison said, “we believe that we have jointly created a parody that is impactful, memorable and engaging. We are grateful that Steph Johnson and her choir team lent their talent to this effort.”

The so-called vaccine trust campaign will debut as a PSA on cable networks, social media and via local and national influencers, the NMHA said.

Voices member John Brady said a supporter of the choir had a family member who helped develop the PSA and suggested that they might want to look at the San Diego choir.

“And so they reached out to us and we helped rework the jingle and the choir performed on it,” he said Sunday at the interfaith memorial for three homeless men killed March 15.

The choir used its own production crew to film three or four members, including director Johnson.

“I believe it’s going to be nationwide,” Brady said, suggesting a “fairly significant federal budget” behind the PSA. (But Harrison of NMHA told Times of San Diego: “This project was fully funded by the NMHA…. No federal funds were involved in the production or distribution of this project at this time.”)

Backing the project are Dr. Ian Smith, host of “The Doctors” syndicated TV show; myVax; and Sage Growth Partners. It wasn’t immediately known when national outlets would air the video.

“I am thrilled to support this important effort,” Smith said. “While targeted to minority communities, this effort benefits everyone because the vaccine will stop the spread of the virus which impacts all of us.”

Daniel D’Orazio of Sage Growth Partners said health equity is one of the most critical issues of our time.

“As Martin Luther King said, “life’s most persistent and urgent question is: ‘What are you doing for others?” This is something that we at SGP believe in as a core value. Taking the vaccine is something we need to do for ourselves but even more important, for others. This campaign will go a long way to help build confidence and move us closer to a return to normalcy.”