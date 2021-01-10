Share This Article:

A former television reporter and anchor turned podcast host from San Diego goes on a romantic ride aboard a 1930s biplane with Matt James on Monday’s episode of “The Bachelor” airing at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

On last Monday’s season premiere, Sarah Trott shared her experiences as a caregiver for her father, who has been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“I’m blown away by the number of messages from those who have also been affected by #ALS,” Trott tweeted, using the acronym for the disease’s medical name, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. “I feel honored to share my family’s experience on #TheBachelor and connect with others. Lots of love and encouragement for all the caregivers out there too.”

Trott quit her job as a television reporter and anchor to become a caregiver for her father. She also hosts a podcast, “From Here to Where,” about career successes and failures, entrepreneurship, personal development, finances, mental health, loss, trauma recovery, sex, relationships, and healthy

living.

It is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

— City News Service

Monday’s ‘The Bachelor’ Features San Diegan on Romantic Biplane Ride was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: