SD Opera To Host Drive-In Presentation of ‘All Is Calm’ At Fairgrounds

The San Diego Opera will resume its 2020-21 season Monday evening with a drive-in filmed encore presentation of its 2018 production of “All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914” at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The event begins at 7 p.m. Prior to screening the film, there will be a live concert of holiday favorites starring members of the San Diego Opera Chorus, including a singalong patrons can enjoy from the comfort and safety of their cars.

This family-friendly a capella opera tells the story of the Christmas truce of 1914, when soldiers from France, the United Kingdom and Germany ventured from their trenches into no-man’s land to share food and exchange gifts on or around the Christmas holiday. Most interactions ended with the singing of Christmas carols. Fighting resumed the next day.

Created by Peter Rothstein, with musical arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach, “All Is Calm” is a retelling of firsthand accounts of this truce and uses Christmas carols, patriotic tunes, trench songs and spoken text from the letters and diaries of soldiers.

“When we produced `All Is Calm’ in 2018, the audience response was overwhelming, and we’ve received requests to produce it again since then,” said David Bennett, San Diego Opera’s general director.

“Although current safety protocols in response to COVID-19 make it impossible for us to produce it live now, I’m thrilled to be able to share a beautifully filmed performance from 2018 with our audiences.”

Those attending Monday evening’s screening will remain in their cars for the duration of the performance and socially distanced protocols will be enforced should they need to briefly leave their vehicle. Audio will be available through their car stereo, which will be broadcast via an FM transmitter.

The 2018 production was a co-production with Bodhi Tree Concerts and SACRA/PROFANA and built and owned by San Diego Opera. It was directed by Alan E. Hicks, conducted by Juan Carlos Acosta and broadcast on KPBS.

Tickets or more information are available at www.sdopera.org/season/2020-2021-season/all-is-calm.

–City News Service

