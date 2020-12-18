Be Jolly: The Shoppes at Carlsbad Offers Free Drive-In Movies This Weekend

Share This Article:

Drive-in options have become all the rage. A new one this weekend though comes with a special perk – it’s free.

The Shoppes at Carlsbad hosts “Holiday Carpool Cinema” Friday through Sunday, showing five recent holiday classics, including Elf and The Polar Express.

Slots are limited to 200 per showing, in an effort to maintain social distance. As a bonus, the first 100 vehicles to check in for receive a free picnic blanket.

Moviegoers must register online to secure a free ticket.

Upon arrival at the center, 2525 El Camino Real, head to the far west parking lot – the former Sears store – and tune to the designated FM station for the film audio.

Parking opens one hour before showtime. The featured flicks:

Friday – 5 p.m., Elf; 8 p.m.,The Grinch (2018)

Saturday – 5 p.m., Frozen II; 8 p.m., The Santa Clause

Sunday – 12 p.m., The Polar Express

– Staff reports

