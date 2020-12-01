MiraCosta College Presents Dance Reflections: Virtual Visions

Share This Article:

The MiraCosta Dance Department is hosting a free, virtual dance concert celebrating the joy and vitality of dance in December.

This performance of classical and contemporary dance offers compelling choreographic works by faculty and students. The online performance will feature a diversity of dance styles, including modern, hip hop, contemporary, Latin, jazz, and world dance genres.

Artistic Director Trisha Hanada-Rogers said, “I am inspired by the dedication and commitment of our dance students and faculty to overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic by finding ways to share their artistic vision and choreography online, and to create a sense of connection and community so vital in the performing arts.”

Opening night is Friday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Additional showtimes are Saturday, Dec. 6, and Sunday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Tickets are free but reservations are required (one per viewing group) at miracosta.edu/virtualvisions.

Ticket sales for this event help support the dance department and its students. While this concert event is free of charge as a service to the community, gifts to the Dance Department to further its students’ success in the program through scholarships and program funding is welcome.

Support students today at miracosta.edu/donate. Click “Academic Programs” and then select “Dance Development Fund” from the dropdown menu.

