Stage Star Jefferson Mays Debuts As Scrooge in Stream of ‘A Christmas Carol’

Acclaimed stage star Jefferson Mays – a familiar face to La Jolla Playhouse fans – appears in a new adaptation of the classic A Christmas Carol that debuts via stream on Saturday.

The Playhouse joins the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, South Coast Repertory in Orange County and eight other theaters as partners benefitting from the project.

The Tony-winning Mays, whose I Am My Own Wife premiered in La Jolla before moving on to Broadway, plays the iconic Scrooge and over 50 roles in the new one-man production.

Another Tony winner, director Michael Arden of Once on this Island, helmed the project. He also played Quasimodo in the Playhouse production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Another Playhouse alum and Tony winner, Nikki James (The Wiz), serves as the film’s assistant director.

Mays, in an interview with Playbill, described his A Christmas Carol as “something that is not exactly a play and is not exactly a film, but lives in this strange world between the two.”

Arden shot A Christmas Carol at New York’s United Palace. He based it on the 2018 production that premiered at the Geffen.

Part of the proceeds from the $50 stream, produced by On the Stage, will support the Playhouse and the other theaters. Ticket holders have 24 hours to watch once they activate their links to the stream, available through Jan. 3.

The oft-adapted A Christmas Carol tells the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, a wealthy miser who finds himself challenged by three ghosts one Christmas Eve. Charles Dickens penned the classic novella.

Playhouse fans became the first to see Mays’ performance in Page To Stage’s 2001 production of I Am My Own Wife. The drama went on to win the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award. Jefferson also took home the Tony for Best Actor.

Note: Jefferson Mays appears as Ebenezer Scrooge in the holiday classic. Photo credit: @axmascarollive, via Facebook

