San Diego Rep Streams Hershey Felder in European Treat for Classical Fans

Missed your big trip this year? Let San Diego Repertory Theatre bring a bit of France to you, live from Italy.

Hershey Felder: A Paris Love Story, streams at 5 p.m. Sunday, live from Florence. There are three other chances to see the stream, Monday through Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Felder wrote and will perform in the production, featuring the music of Claude Debussy and based on the stage play directed by Trevor Hay.

San Diego Rep audiences have the added option of access to other exclusive content, including live talkbacks.

Felder, a renowned pianist, developed his “Great Composer Series” to celebrate Beethoven, Berlin, Tchaikovsky and more.

The most famous works of Debussy, who died in 1918, include “La Mer,” “Prélude à l’après-midi d’un faune” and “Clair de lune.”

The live stream can be accessed for $55, along with an additional week of viewing.

In addition to the stream and week of viewing, a $180 ticket buys the package of extra content, including an hour-long live talkback with Felder, a video “Music and Cooking: Parisian Delicacies Loved by Claude Debussy,” available through Nov. 29, and San Diego Rep discounts on future Live From Florence productions.

Time Magazine‘s 2016 Top 10 Plays and Musicals honored Felder for his work. He has played over 5,000 performances at some of the world’s most prestigious theaters.

His shows include: George Gershwin Alone, Monsieur Chopin, Beethoven, Maestro, Franz Liszt in Musik and Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin.

– Staff reports

