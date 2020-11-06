San Diego Weekend Guide: Nov. 6-8 – Suds and Salutes

Share This Article:

By this time most years there have been lots of craft beer fests in San Diego. But, 2020, you know? So with the start of San Diego Beer Week there’s some amount of catching up to do. You also can raise a glass this weekend to our nation’s vets as we near a big day in their honor.

Brews to try and breweries to patronize. Ah, Beer Week, the best excuse. The event brings together 150 craft brewers as the San Diego Brewers Guild celebrates one of the region’s most loved industries. Enjoy the Capital of Craft IPA, this year’s collaboration, created by eight local breweries. Or there’s Hops + Harvest, on Saturday, with beer pairings for up to five courses. Prices start at $65. There’s lots going on though, as Beer Week opens Friday and continues through Nov. 15.

Flagship Cruises and Events also offers its Hops on the Harbor cruise every Friday this month. One San Diego brewery takes charge of each night’s food-and-beer pairing. Tickets for the three-hour cruise cost $84.50.

For those who want to stretch Halloween out a wee bit longer, content from PoeFest, Write Out Loud’s salute to the disturbed writings of one Edgar Allan Poe, remains available online through 11:45 p.m. Sunday. Local actors perform some of Poe’s famous works, including The Raven and The Tell-Tale Heart. Each stream costs $13 or binge the fest’s six programs for $50.

Organizers took a lot of precautions so art lovers can attend Saturday’s ArtWalk at Liberty Station, not just view a live stream. The event, at North Promenade at Legacy Plaza, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, costs $5 for admission, but those 18 and under get in free. See the crafts and creations of 150 artists, and get the special ArtWalk mask. Mask wearing and distancing is required at the event.

One North County exhibit closes this weekend, while another opens at Lux Art Institute. Both explore different facets of the immigrant experience. Through Saturday, see Artist-in-Residence Cosmo Whyte’s work – the Jamaican artist uses drawings, performance, sculpture and installations to explore migration and identity. As Whyte’s exhibit wraps up, Tarrah Krajnak’s opens. The Pitzer College faculty member, born in 1979 in Peru as battles over military rule ground on, reconstructs “the history of that year in Peru and (her) search for her identity.” She creates self-portraits with projections of archival photos. Reserve free times to visit on Lux’s home page.

The Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial and Honor Flight San Diego will host an hour-long tribute for Veterans Day, only via stream, at 11 a.m. Sunday. The event will be hosted by Marc Bailey, a former San Diego news anchor. This year, the ceremony marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

– Staff reports

