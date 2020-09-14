Month-Long ‘Dine Diego’ Encourages Safe Dining at 300 Local Restaurants

Share This Article:

Dine Diego, a month-long celebration of safe and delicious dining amid the pandemic, begins Tuesday with some 300 San Diego-area restaurants expected to participate.

The event, sponsored by the California Restaurant Association, replaces the traditional Restaurant Week in an effort to support the restaurant industry as it safely reopens from the coronavirus closures.

Eateries will showcase their safe-dining offerings with alfresco, to-go and in-house promotions. Patrons can search a complete list of participating restaurants online.

“There is no better place for outdoor dining than sunny San Diego, and with expanded patio spaces and curbside dining, there is more space than ever before for you to enjoy a meal,” the restaurant association said.

Participating restaurants are also sponsoring an interactive bingo-style game with an opportunity to win a staycation package and a companion contest offering a year of free dining. Winners will be announced Oct. 15.

The restaurant association has partnered with the San Diego County Health Department to ensure all participating restaurants are safe, sanitary and adhering to all reopening guidelines.

“By supporting our local restaurants, you are giving back to our employees, our farmers, our suppliers and so many more,” the restaurant association said. “Together, we can ensure that our restaurants continue to create spaces and opportunities to celebrate the big moments, the small moments and all those delicious meals in between.”

