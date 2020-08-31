Canadian Medical Drama `Transplant’ Premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m. on NBC

Share This Article:

The Canadian medical drama “Transplant” makes its U.S. debut at 10 p.m. Tuesday on NBC, one of several series that aired elsewhere before being acquired by the major broadcast networks to fill the gap until new episodes of returning series become available.

Tuesday’s episode tells the backstory of Dr. Bashir `Bash’ Hamed (Hamza Haq), a charismatic Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine. He flees his war-torn homeland with his younger sister (Sirena Gulamgaus) for Canada, where he is forced to redo his medical training and is facing long odds to obtain a residency position.

When a truck crash nearly kills a senior doctor right in front of him, Hamed saves the physician’s life and earns a residency in the biggest emergency department of Toronto’s best hospital.

The series “examines universal storylines of struggle, compassion and sacrifice,” said Mike Cosentino, president of content and programming at Bell Media, the parent company of CTV, the Canadian network that airs “Transplant.”

“Transplant” premiered Feb. 26 and was Canada’s most-watched Canadian series for the 2019-20 season, according to data from the Canadian broadcast measurement firm Numeris.

CBS announced last week it would air the Spectrum Originals scripted true crime anthology series “Manhunt: Deadly Games” beginning Sept. 21; the first season of the CBS All Access science fiction series “Star Trek: Discovery” beginning Sept. 24; and the fourth season of the Pop comedy “One Day at a Time” beginning Oct. 12.

Fox’s fall schedule includes the crime drama “L.A.’s Finest,” an offshoot of the “Bad Boys” film franchise that has aired on Spectrum Originals, and the space documentary, “Cosmos: Possible Worlds,” which aired on cable’s National Geographic March 9-April 20.

–City News Service

