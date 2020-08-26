Share This Article:

The California Center for the Arts in Escondido recently unveiled a drive-in movie theatre at Westfield Shopping Center amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The drive-in movie theatre will host an assortment of movies in the coming weeks, including “Onward,” “Grease” and “Mamma Mia!” The next film hosted by the theatre is “Rocketman,” which features Taron Egerton and tells the story of legendary musician Elton John. The movie will be screened at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Sponsored by Westfield, admission is $50 per car. Snack packs will also be sold for $20 each.

For more information, go to artcenter.org/.

Escondido Arts Center Unveils Drive-In Movie Theatre Amid COVID-19 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: