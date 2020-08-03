The Beat Goes On: Bodhi Tree Concerts Continues Kindness Through Music Mission

Share This Article:

Diana DuMelle and her husband, Walter, began Bodhi Tree Concerts in 2012 with a mission of encouraging kindness through music. Eight years and one pandemic later, the duo said they are more determined than ever to keep their passion alive. In fact, they see their mission more important because of current events.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“Bodhi Tree Concerts is all about loving kindness and finding empathy and understanding through music,” DuMelle said. “Intentional acts of kindness, large and small go a long way—especially under pandemic conditions. Our most important goal is to spread love, kindness, generosity and empathy in our community.”

Bodhi Tree Concerts, a grassroots effort that hosts a handful of concerts a year for charity, made the “early call” to cancel all live performances in 2020 when the virus made its way to the U.S.

“The safety of our artists and audiences was first and foremost on our minds so in some ways, the decision wasn’t difficult,” DuMelle said. “With that said, we are very disappointed that the path forward is still unclear and that conditions are still unsafe.”

Despite the cancellation of live events, the organization quickly sprung itself into the digital world by providing virtual concerts to the public for free.

“During the pandemic we have been able to honor the contracts of our 2020 artists by presenting the concerts digitally, recording their performances one-on-one for safety,” DuMelle said. “We have also posted a series of artist salons, featuring local favorites, on our website. These are free to watchers. However, we take tips for the artists.”

Although the first few months of the stay-at-home order were challenging, the organization has hosted smaller, pop-up events, which follow mandated health orders, including social distancing and mask wearing.

The organization will also host a live concert on Aug. 11, featuring legendary jazz performers Irving Flores and Leonard Patton.

“We have plans for more mini-pop-up concerts at a library, a hospital, and a senior living facility,” DuMelle said. “Honestly, we are actively seeking out ways we can bring some joy and be of service to the community.”

Until Bodhi Tree Concerts can resume normal operations again, DuMelle is encouraging the public to support its mission.

“We would love it if donations of any size could be made to the artists and to Bodhi Tree Concerts,” DuMelle said. “We are always looking for new fans, so joining our mailing list and social media platforms to remain informed and involved is always valued.”

For more information about Bodhi Tree Concerts, go to bodhitreeconcerts.org/.

The Beat Goes On: Bodhi Tree Concerts Continues Kindness Through Music Mission was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: