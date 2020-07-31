San Diego Weekend: July 31-Aug. 2 – Butterflies & Beyonce

Share This Article:

There’s a chance – in one case a long shot, but still – to touch base with a couple of natural wonders this weekend. Meanwhile an earthbound star debuts on Disney Plus with a new film, and two popular San Diego venues offer up streams of what they do best.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Looking for a family-friendly outing that’s fun and educational? El Cajon’s Water Conservation Garden hosts the final butterfly release day of the season at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Guests can witness the ethereal creatures up close and personal, or be more hands on and release them into the wild themselves. Tickets cost $10 for members, $15 for general admission. Patrons must wear masks. The garden also hosts a Saturday tour at 9 a.m.

Lux Art Institute in Encinitas hosts a 7 p.m. live-streamed collaboration in which artist-in-residence Cammie Staros sees her work illuminated by Storytellers of San Diego. The free event, part of the Art & Stories series, is meant for an adult audience.

Opportunities to spy the comet, NEOWISE, peaked last week, but try soon after nightfall Friday, looking to the northwest near the Big Dipper. From Torrey Pines to Ocean Beach and El Cajon, here’s some prime local stargazing spots.

One of summer’s pleasures – the Old Globe’s Shakespeare Festival, is a wash this year, but the Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio streams “Romeo and Juliet” at 1 p.m. Saturday. The studio gives high school students and recent graduates the opportunity to perform, read and interpret the Bard. Catch it on on the Old Globe’s site, and multiple platforms including YouTube or Instagram.

The Athenaeum’s annual Juried Exhibition, which opened earlier this month, continues online through Sept. 12. It includes works by 50 artists. Look out for prize winners by Sister Chapman, (digital video), Chantal Wnuk (oil paint on canvas), Brad Maxey, (acrylic on canvas) and Becky Guttin (sculpture).

If Black is King is anything like Lemonade, Beyonce will have a winner on her hands. The songstress stars in (also directs and produces) the new film, billed as a visual album. It bows on Disney Plus beginning Friday. Subscriptions begin at $6.99 a month.

We kick off a new month Saturday, which means new streams! Of course, you have exhausted all that July had to offer. Find Jamie Foxx in Project Power on Netflix, for those who like their sci-fi mixed with a little action. Also, on Amazon Prime, Tom Hardy appears as the title gangster in Capone, while on Hulu, watch the pandemic! Yep, try the four-part series, Love in the Time of Corona.

– Staff reports

San Diego Weekend: July 31-Aug. 2 – Butterflies & Beyonce was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: