KAABOO Joins Other San Diego Events By Postponing to 2021

Photo by Chris Stone

The KAABOO food and music festival has been postponed until 2021 in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, joining the vast majority of other major San Diego events.

The event, in its sixth year, was originally scheduled for Sept. 18-20 at Petco Park.

“After much consultation with stakeholders in local government, artists and music industry friends, and members of the San Diego community, we know it is best and safest for everyone to look ahead and plan a bigger and bolder edition of KAABOO for September of 2021,” festival organizers said in a statement this week. “All current pass holders will receive an email outlining a special offering for those of you who hold onto your passes for KAABOO 2021. All pass holders will have the option for a full refund. We are disappointed that we are not able to bring you our 2020 vision for San Diego’s favorite music festival, but rest assured we will work hard to make 2021 an event where we can celebrate a better future.”

The first five years of the festival took place at the Del Mar racetrack with headliners such as Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffett, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and Katy Perry.

KAABOO joins other large gatherings in San Diego that have either been postponed or modified their protocols — such as Wonderfront, San Diego Comic-Con, and Padres games. KAABOO this year joined a multi-year partnership with the Padres and the festival’s Los Angeles-based producer Virgin Fest.

The festival organizers had not announced any acts for the 2020 event, and tickets had not been sold since a January “early-bird” sale ended.

–City News Service

