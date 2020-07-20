Oceanside Museum of Art Provides Free, Digital Experience

Share This Article:

The Oceanside Museum of Art is pivoting in the pandemic by offering a range of digital workshops and experiences.

The virtual OMA experience provides everything from workshops to studio tours to conversations with local artists.

The museum has also connected with others in the country to offer a virtual exhibit tour of museums in New York City, Washington, D.C. and the Midwest.

Although the museum is continuing to expand its digital offerings, it’s also encouraging the public to provide support.

“The arts play a vital role in our lives and in times like these, your support is even more critical,” the museum wrote on its website. “Please consider making a forward-looking gift to help sustain the museum during this unsettling time. Your generosity is immensely appreciated.”

For more information, go to oma-online.org/.

