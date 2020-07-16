New Mural ‘Gamboa Seasons’ Installed in La Jolla

Share This Article:

“Gamboa Seasons in La Jolla” by Brazilian artist Beatriz Milhazes was recently installed in the beachside community.

The series includes four acrylic on canvas paintings titled, Summer Love, Autumn Love, Winter Love, and Spring Love was first unveiled at the Beyeler Foundation in Switzerland in 2011.

“Beatriz’s vivid, kaleidoscopic paintings are now revisited as a large-scale installation, leading the viewer through the different emotionality, color-spectrum, and imagery unique to each of the seasons,” a press release said. “Gamboa Seasons in La Jolla’s structural framework is punctuated by recurring sets of arabesque motifs inspired by Brazilian culture. Ceramics, lacework, carnival decoration, music, and Colonial baroque architecture are reimagined to evoke the corresponding season.”

Murals of La Jolla was founded by the La Jolla Community Foundation and is now a project of the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library. The goal of the mural project is to enhance the civic character of the community by commissioning public art projects on private property throughout La Jolla.

“Murals of La Jolla is another feather in La Jolla’s cap,” Derrick Cartwright, associate professor and director of university galleries at University of San Diego, said. “It serves our community, as well as all the folks who visit here for a day. So long as we keep inviting artists of this caliber, people are going to be surprised and entertained. San Diego can’t have enough good public art.”

For more information, go to ljathenaeum.org/murals-book.

