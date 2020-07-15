Artist Asks Public’s Help in Finding Surfer in Photograph

Share This Article:

A Los Angeles photographer is asking for the public’s help in finding a female surfer pictured in a stunning photo taken in Cardiff.

Robin Kerr said she took the photograph on Oct. 13, 2018. The photo shows a woman on a surfboard as she glides through the waves with the sun setting behind her.

“I hope to identify the subject of my photo because when I put myself in her shoes, or on her surfboard, I would like to have a photo of me in the moment doing what I love,” said Kerr, who has been a photographer since she was just 6 years old. “I’d like to give this photo to her as a gift.”

Kerr said she remembers the day she took the photo well.

“The weather really stood out to me on this day,” said the Illinois native. “I had just spent a few hours at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park photographing animals and it rained on and off most of the day. I kept my eye on the clouds as I drove to Cardiff Beach in hopes that the sun would break through on the horizon at sunset. And sure enough, I stood in awe of one of the most beautiful golden sunsets I’ve ever seen. As time went on, it got better and more colorful. It was very memorable.”

Kerr decided to search for the woman in the photograph after receiving positive feedback from other women on Facebook. The photo received more than 5,000 “likes” and more than 500 comments, Kerr said.

“The feedback I received leads me to believe this image really resonates with women,” Kerr said. “Some said it was empowering. Others loved to see this surfer experiencing such joy and freedom. Many even asked me for a print. The reception has been very unexpected and I am really grateful to everyone who took the time to send me a message or help me in my search.”

Kerr said she’s also grateful to those who share her passion for art.

“It’s wonderful to share my passion for photography and for the result to brighten someone’s day or give them hope or inspire them to take action in their own lives,” Kerr said.

If anyone thinks they can identify the subject in the photo, reach out Kerr @agirlwonder on Instagram.

