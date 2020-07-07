San Diego Music Awards Held Virtually; Here’s a List of Winners

Share This Article:

For the first time in its 29-year history, the San Diego Music Awards held its annual program virtually.

The event, which was originally planned for March 23 at the House of Blues, went online as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The show included a handful of pre-recorded performances, including from Jason Mraz, and the announcement of more than 20 award recipients.

The annual event raises money for the San Diego Music Foundation’s Guitars for Schools program, which helps funds music education at local schools.

The awards show will be edited and televised at 8 p.m. Saturday on Fox 5.

Here’s a list of winners:

Artist of the Year: Rebecca Jade

Album of the Year: Switchfoot, “Native Tongue”

Song of the Year: The Frets, “Naïve Adolescence”

Country Dick Montana Lifetime Achievement Award: Richard “Blitz” Livoni

Best New Artist: The Shanghais R&B

Best Singer/Songwriter: Nina Francis

Best Country or Americana: The Sleepwalkers

Best Jazz: Euphoria Brass Band

Best Jazz Album: Nathan Hubbard Trio, “This Stream”

Best Blues: Taryn Donath

Best Blues Album: Shane Hall, “West River Queen”

Best Country or Americana Album: Trouble in the Wind, “All the Boys”

Best Hip Hop/Rap: Riston Diggs & Sly Beats

Best Hip Hop or Rap Album: Parker Meridien, “The Bully Pulpit”

Best Indie/Alternative: Aviator Stash

Best Indie/Alternative Album: Ten Bulls, “Physicians Magician”

Best Pop: Johnny Tarr

Best Pop Album: Chloe Lou and The Liddells, “Storybook”

Best Live Band: Sully

Best Rock: MDRN HSTRY

Best Rock Album: The Schizophonics, “People In The Sky”

Best World Music: Yale Strom & Hot Pstromi

Best World Music Album: Marujah, “Gypsy Noise Ritual”

Best Local Recording: Sure Fire Soul Ensemble, “Build Bridges”

