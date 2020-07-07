Plays, Labs And More on Tap for La Jolla Playhouse’s Virtual Programs

Share This Article:

La Jolla Playhouse announced Tuesday it is offering a variety of virtual, educational programs this summer.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“Our Education staff has created a fantastic series of virtual offerings this summer, from our Lab Experience, where students meet over Zoom to devise an original theatre piece, to a series of commissioned, downloadable five-minute plays by ​a number of wonderful playwrights, including several alumni of our POP Tour,” Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse, said. “Even though we’re not able to gather in person, these programs can provide a safe space for creativity and dialogue for students of all ages.”

Here’s what you can expect from the Playhouse’s virtual programs:

Eight playwrights from across the country to create a series of short plays for young audiences for its new Family Play Night. The plays are available to download for free on the Playhouse website

A free online resource, called LJPedia @Home, featuring dozens of fun virtual theatre games, activities and videos

A virtual version of Young Performers theatre training programs with The Lab Experience. This series of week-long online Zoom sessions led by Playhouse Teaching Artists offers middle and high school students a chance to participate in theatre games, ensemble-building exercises, and to devise a brand new piece of theatre together. Students will have the opportunity to shine a light on social justice issues and demonstrate how artists can be change-makers. The next Lab Experience runs July 27 – 31 with sessions for students in grades 6 – 8 and grades 9 – 12. Click here for more information and registration

A two-week program of the Young Performers Virtual Conservatory for the performance-driven students in rising grades 10 – 12, featuring master classes, audition techniques and behind-the-scenes activities at La Jolla Playhouse. The program runs July 13 – July 24

A Teen Playwriting Class running July 6 – August 17. Students will be guided by a Playhouse Teaching Artist in translating their ideas onto the page, focusing on the development of plot structure and strong characters, with opportunities to present drafts and receive feedback

As part of its Digital Without Walls (WOW) series, the Playhouse is premiering a new online production for kids ages 7 to 12 entitled The Wizards of Oakwood Drive, by Tom Salamon (Accomplice: San Diego, The Grift at the Lafayette Hotel), running July 16 – 26. This live, Zoom-centered performance for young audiences is an all-out, winner-take-all magic spell contest

A series of programs for adults, including classes on acting, tech theatre, musical theatre and playwriting starting up July 17

For more information, go to lajollaplayhouse.org.

Plays, Labs And More on Tap for La Jolla Playhouse’s Virtual Programs was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: