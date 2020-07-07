Share This Article:

Just days after reopening for the July Fourth weekend, the San Diego Museum of Photographic Arts announced Tuesday it would close until after Labor Day.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Museums were among those businesses told to halt indoor activities by the state and by local health authorities Monday. Although the updated public health order is theoretically in place for just three weeks, a museum statement cited the “uncertainty” of the coming weeks as the reason for the lengthy closure.

“MOPA supports all efforts to control the spread of COVID. Our top priority is the health of our MOPA team, patrons and visitors,” said Deborah Klochko, executive director and chief curator at MOPA. “Although our galleries are closed, there are multiple ways for us to stay connected online. Find us online and learn with MOPA. Our philosophy is allowing people to deal critically with photos, video and the rest of the visual world.”

The museum initially shuttered in March with other museums in Balboa Park and the rest of San Diego County.

— City News Service

Museum of Photographic Arts to Close Until After Labor Day was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: