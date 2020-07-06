San Diego Band Unites Virtually to Create New Music

Share This Article:

The pandemic might have slowed the entertainment industry in ways we’ve never imagined but one San Diego band is continuing to work together virtually.

SAND, made up of a group of teenagers from Mira Mesa and Rancho Peñasquitos, have been working together to create music that they feel is the perfect combination of smooth, surf tunes and upbeat mixes. They hope their music inspires listeners as a time that presents challenges unlike anything seen in their generation. On top of that, they plan to donate revenue to Black Lives Matter efforts.

Bryce Jacobs, whose nickname is Droopsun, said the group adapted to restrictions early on and chose to continue to work together.

“The pandemic put SAND on pause at first as they delayed their first release and stopped doing shows,” Jacobs said. “We’ve adapted to this change eagerly and are working on a ton of new music from our home rigs so fans can expect to hear consistent new singles and EPs from SAND in the coming months. I definitely hear their sound evolving and improving as time passes. “

Since May, Jacobs said he released a new song each week to properly capture the state of San Diego.

“San Diego is home to an extremely vibrant live music scene and there is a big hole in the hearts of many as that has been shut down,” Jacobs said. “I sampled recordings of local bands Bad Kids, Buddha Trixie, Los Shadows, SAND and 3LH and reworked them from mostly fun surfy summer songs into deep groove, downtempo, and chopped up beats with a glitched out dissonance that sounds like an entire city resting on insecurity and change.”

Most recently, a project called “Crossroads” was released.

“Many people feel they are stuck at a crossroads right now in life and I collaborated with skilled rapper Quadroon to bring that struggle to record,” Jacobs said. “You can hear the thunderous bass lines of that project.”

Although it’s been difficult for the band members to not practice face to face, they are thankful for the ability to work together virtually.

“SAND has stayed pretty tight through the pandemic but we haven’t been able to practice with each other in person,” said Ben Addison, who plays the bass and performs vocals. “I feel like the concept with SAND is it’s supposed to be like a fun loving kind of band where we can offer listeners sort of an escape from external cringe.”

Offering an escape is one goal of their music; uniting the public is another goal.

“With everything going on in the world that divides us, I hope people can collectively enjoy our music and someday come to a SAND show and feel a sense of unity,” said Kevin Elliot, who plays the guitar. “It’s been a drag not seeing all the guys as much as we used to but still we have something good going to get us through these circumstances.”

For more information or to hear the band’s music, go to https://soundcloud.com/sandtheeband/she-wants-me.

