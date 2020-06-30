Nominations Needed for Best And Worst in San Diego Architecture Contest

Share This Article:

The San Diego Architectural Foundation this month invited the public and design industry professionals to nominate the best and worst of San Diego’s architecture in the run up to the 44th annual Orchids & Onions awards ceremony.

The program, which has been held since 1976, recognizes the best (Orchids) and worst (Onions) in architectural design, form and function, and brings San Diegans together to decide which parts of the built environment make our city a better place to live. Nomination categories include: Architecture, Landscape Architecture, Interior Design, Historic Architecture, and a Miscellaneous Category for Public Art or other community improvements.

“As millions of San Diegans have been relegated indoors due to COVID-19 – many of us have never been more aware of the affect that the built environment can have on our wellbeing,” said John Martinez, co-chair of Orchids & Onions.

For the first time, the annual event will be hosted in a virtual setting on Oct. 1, 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Orchids & Onions is a chance for San Diegans to tell us what they like and don’t like in the built environment,” Martinez said. “It’s about finding out what truly brings people value in their everyday lives, so that design can continue to evolve and serve those human needs. For the first time ever, we’re excited to host the event virtually and welcome more participants into the conversation than ever before.”

To nominate a project, visit orchidsandonions.org/ and fill out the form before July 10.

