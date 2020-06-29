Share This Article:

Balboa Park has been doing a gradual reopening of its museums after receiving approval from Gov. Gavin Newsom. Here’s an update on what you can expect this week.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The Fleet Science Center, which is opening Wednesday and Thursday to members, will reopen to the public on Friday after being closed for nearly four months. The Veterans Museum will also reopen Friday.

Following the opening of the Fleet and the Veterans museums, the Museum of Photographic Arts, the San Diego History Center, and San Diego Model Railroad Museum will reopen Saturday.

Here’s a list of what’s open as of Monday:

Balboa Park officials are asking visitors to follow all safety precautions, including wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.

For more information, go to balboapark.org.

What’s Opening at Balboa Park this Week was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: