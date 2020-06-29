What’s Opening at Balboa Park this Week

Balboa Park has been doing a gradual reopening of its museums after receiving approval from Gov. Gavin Newsom. Here’s an update on what you can expect this week.
The Fleet Science Center, which is opening Wednesday and Thursday to members, will reopen to the public on Friday after being closed for nearly four months. The Veterans Museum will also reopen Friday.
Following the opening of the Fleet and the Veterans museums, the Museum of Photographic Arts, the San Diego History Center, and San Diego Model Railroad Museum will reopen Saturday.
Here’s a list of what’s open as of Monday:
- The San Diego Automotive Museum
- The San Diego Zoo, as well as the San Diego Safari Park
- The Japanese Friendship Garden
- The San Diego Air & Space Museum
Balboa Park officials are asking visitors to follow all safety precautions, including wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.
For more information, go to balboapark.org.
