San Diego Chinese Historical Museum to Reopen, But Not Until October

While some local museums are currently reopening, the San Diego Chinese Historical Museum announced Thursday it will not reopen until October.

In an email to the public, the museum said it will reopen Friday, Oct. 2 to members. It will reopen to the general public on Friday, Oct. 9.

“The Museum will of course implement any state-, county-, or city-mandated or recommended COVID-19 measures to protect the health of visitors and volunteers,” Lily Birmingham, a board member for the museum, wrote in an email. “These will probably include, taking the temperatures of visitors in a non-invasive way, wearing masks, and maintaining social distancing.”

Birmingham said the museum will need volunteers during the reopening and encouraged anyone interested to sign up.

When the museum reopens in the fall, the hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

“We have missed you and we look forward to seeing you again,” Birmingham wrote.

For more information, go to sdchm.org/.

