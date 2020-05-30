Report: Coachella Trying to Shift Artists to 2021, Leaving Fall Dates in Doubt

Share This Article:

Organizers of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival asked artists to perform in 2021, signaling that the popular two-weekend music festival may again be postponed, according to a report.

Bloomberg this week cited “people familiar with the matter” in reporting the possible rescheduling. The festival, held annually in the spring, was delayed until the fall due to the coronavirus.

Event promoter Goldenvoice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The festival brings upward of 250,000 fans over two weekends to the Empire Polo Club in Indio. The promoter rescheduled the event for the weekends of Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18, with its three-day country music sister festival, Stagecoach, set for Oct. 23-25.

Bloomberg did not mention if organizers asked Stagecoach performers to also shift their dates to 2021.

Organizers planned to honor tickets for the April dates in October.

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean will headline Coachella in October. Stagecoach scheduled Lil Nas X, Carrie Underwood, Alan Jackson and ZZ Top.

– City News Service

