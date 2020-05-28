Online Voters to Decide in Escondido Mural Contest

Share This Article:

The San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum this week asked for the public’s help in voting for the winner of its first mural competition.

The competition, which attracted dozens of artists, entered its second phase with a handful of artists. Now, the public can decide which pieces will find its way to a 20 by 16-foot billboard located just outside of the museum.

Individuals can view the shortlisted artworks and vote for their favorite on muralcompetition.sdcdm.org. The results of the public vote will determine which two artworks are displayed in the summer and winter of this year, respectively.

“We’ve received incredible submissions for the inaugural Joy of Being Outside competition” says the Museum’s executive director Wendy Taylor. “The jury was very impressed with the artists’ interpretation of our theme. We look forward to involving the public in this process and to spark meaningful conversations on the topics of freedom, hope and joy that are characteristic of childhood. During these difficult times, art has the power to heal and unite. We are proud to be able to bring new and exciting art to Escondido, that people will be able to enjoy by simply walking by our building.”

The competition is made possible by a grant from the County of San Diego. The jury convened on May 8, and is composed of Wendy Taylor (SDCDM), Erick Altona (SDCDM Board Member), Chrisanne Moats (Escondido Arts Partnership), Beth Marino (California Center for the Arts, Escondido), Mike Ferran (California Center for the Arts, Escondido), Soudabeh Mermazadeh (Del Lago Academy), and two Del Lago Academy students. Artworks were selected based on creativity, adherence to the theme, originality, and overall execution.

For more information about the Mural Competition, visit SDCDM.org/2020Mural.

