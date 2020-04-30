San Diego Weekend: May 1-3 – Beaches and the Bard

Share This Article:

It’s May and if you’re thinking about summer, man, so are we. Fortunately, local officials eased restrictions on access to many San Diego beaches and bayfronts this week.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

This is the first weekend, so indulge (and be thankful, because an irked Gov. Newsom almost took it away). But you know the drill, do it responsibly – running, walking, swimming, wading, but no gatherings. Where can you enjoy the sea air? City beaches, San Diego Bay, Coronado, Encinitas, Imperial Beach and Oceanside.

Missing the First Friday fun, when many local arts enclaves host walkabouts? Thanks to the Arts District at Liberty Station, you don’t have to. Do the do virtually Friday evening as nearly 20 local museums, galleries, theaters and studios offer online activities to entertain all ages. Some of what’s on tap: San Diego Dance Theater offers a live performance at 5:30 p.m., San Diego Filipino Cinema spins a 6 p.m. DJ set and Songbirds Music presents Musical Story Time at 6 p.m.

If watching Jersey Boys wasn’t enough for you, how about a dance tutorial to lock down the Four Seasons’ “Oh, What a Night?” steps? The La Jolla Playhouse plays host to a master class by Tony-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo on Facebook and YouTube at 5 p.m. Friday. A live Q&A follows.

The San Diego Humane Society invites supporters to join them Saturday on a virtual Walk for Animals, by strolling around the block, the yard or even on a treadmill. Their outdoor annual fundraiser had to be canceled this year, but teams are still forming online to show their love for our four-legged friends.

Did you know it’s the Bard’s birthday? No? Well, The Old Globe, as they should, kept track of this for you. The theater takes their fifth annual “Happy Birthday, Mr. Shakespeare” online on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. Saturday. Highlights include a character workshop from A Midsummer Night’s Dream with San Diego Ballet, a speech from Henry V performed by actors from the University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program, and hip-hop sonnets.

On the lemons-to-lemonade front, normally, if you didn’t have a ticket to Austin for SXSW, you missed most of the featured music, films and panels. This year, though the festival partnered with Amazon Prime to showcase many of the works that couldn’t be screened once organizers canceled the event. Watch through May 6.

Finally, as it is May 1, it’s time to figure out what to watch for the month. Or at least until we are again loosed upon the world, free of unending streams. New to Amazon, along with the SXSW stash – Rocketman, the 2019 Elton John biopic. Hulu has the return of “Ramy,” the Golden Globe-winning comedy.

Netflix, though? Loaded this month. The Lovebirds, the Issa Rae/Kumail Nanjiani comedy that was supposed to be in theaters, will debut here instead, as will Uncut Gems, the Adam Sandler crime yarn. In addition, there’s a new comedy, “Space Force,” from Steve Carell, and a documentary on Michelle Obama.

– Staff reports

San Diego Weekend: May 1-3 – Beaches and the Bard was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: