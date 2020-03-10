Coachella, Stagecoach Festivals Reportedly Being Rescheduled Amid Coronavirus

Share This Article:

Organizers of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach country music festival are reportedly working on confirming new dates for the two events in October.

The events were both scheduled for April, but are being postponed amid the growing coronavirus outbreak.

The Coachella festival, which brings 250,000 fans over two weekends to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, will likely be moved to the weekends of Oct. 9 and Oct. 16, according to the music industry trade publication Billboard.

City officials and talent agents began speaking about the possible move on Sunday “as the hope for staging the festival in April began to diminish,” Billboard reported.

The Stagecoach country music festival, held at the same venue in Indio, may be moved to Oct. 23, according to Billboard.

Three additional Riverside County residents were reported infected with coronavirus on Monday, likely the result of local exposure to the pathogen and not because of overseas travel, the county’s public health officer said.

“It is now considered a case of ‘community spread,”‘ according to a Riverside University Health System statement.

“Community spread involves transmission of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. It indicates that the virus was not contracted through relevant travel history, or contact to a known case of COVID-19, and suggests that the virus is present in the community,” according to the statement.

— City News Service

