3-Day Citywide Architectural Open House ‘OH! San Diego’ Begins Friday

The San Diego Architectural Foundation‘s annual OH! San Diego open house begins Friday with significant buildings throughout the city opening through Sunday, allowing fans of history, architecture and local culture to tour San Diego’s iconic structures.

The three-day event begins in Balboa Park, where visitors can tour the park’s historic buildings to learn about their architectural and design significance starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Nearly 100 buildings in other neighborhoods of the city will then open for tours starting 10 a.m. Saturday and continuing on Sunday.

The list includes landmarks located in the Gaslamp, East Village, Bankers Hill, Barrio Logan, Point Loma, La Jolla and — new this year — Coronado. Many sites in this year’s event will feature designer-led tours and talks. An architectural photography competition will award prizes in a variety of categories.

Some of the featured sites include Hillcrest’s Ohr Shalom Synagogue, Little Italy’s Born and Raised restaurant, Downtown’s Historic Balboa Theatre, East Village’s Petco Park, Barrio Logan’s Chicano Park, Point Loma’s Hervey Branch Library, La Jolla’s Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, and Coronado’s iconic conical red-roofed Hotel del Coronado.

Volunteers and design experts will lead guided tours at many of the sites during the free event, although RSVPs are needed at more popular sites. More information is available online.

