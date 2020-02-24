Museum of Photographic Arts to Host ‘Out of the Shadows’ Chinese Exhibit

Share This Article:

The work of contemporary Chinese artists will come to Balboa Park next month when the Museum of Photographic Arts hosts “Out of the Shadows.”

The exhibit, which will be on display from March 7 to Sept. 20, will take visitors on a journey through the eyes of contemporary Chinese artists and stretch their understanding of photography as an art form.

Curated by Tiffany Wai-Ying Beres, an art historian and Asian art specialist previously based in Beijing for nearly a decade, the exhibit pushes the “boundaries of photographic art with new technologies and innovative perspectives.”

“It is clear that the Chinese experience of photography stands apart from that of the West, and even other Asian countries,” Beres said. “It’s an unprecedented time for artists working in China. Artists now have almost unlimited access to the outside world yet continue to innovate in a way that resonates with their own culture. There hasn’t been a better time for Out of the Shadows to come to the U.S.”

“Out of the Shadows” is inspired by the last three decades of China’s dynamic development. This exhibit puts a spotlight on a number of artists from China whose work is not known in the U.S. MOPA is making the unique perspective of Chinese artists approachable for visitors to explore how thousands of years of pictorial traditions continue to influence the arts today, the museum said in a press release.

For more information about the Museum of Photographic Arts, go to mopa.org.

For more information about “Out of the Shadows,” go to mopa.org/exhibitions/out-of-the-shadows/.

