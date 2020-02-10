Janet Jackson Concert Tour Stops at SDSU Viejas Arena on August 10

Share This Article:

Janet Jackson announced Monday she is going on tour, with an Aug. 10 show at Viejas Arena — the San Diego State concert and basketball venue — among nearly three dozen North America concert dates.

Jackson also has two other Southern California dates planned — at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Aug. 12 and the Honda Center in Anaheim on Aug. 15.

The artist announced her 33-date North American tour in a Twitter post, saying, “Hey U Guys! I’ve heard all your wishes and I’m working on my new album and going on a new world tour this summer titled ‘Black Diamond.’ I’m so excited to share this new era with you.”

The tour begins June 24 in Miami and ends Aug. 23 in Tacoma, Washington, with European and other world tour dates to follow, according to Jackson’s website.

Hey U Guys! I’ve heard all your wishes and I’m working on my new album and going on a new World Tour this summer titled “Black Diamond.” I’m so excited to share this new era with you. My artist pre-sale starts Feb. 11! Sign-up for my mailing list on https://t.co/T2vZWyvQma 😘 pic.twitter.com/YZHIhAOVEK — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) February 10, 2020

Jackson also appeared at Viejas Arena in October 2015.

— City News Service

