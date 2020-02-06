Oceanside’s Big Read: Novel ‘Into the Beautiful North’ Selected

Share This Article:

Oceanside Main Public Library Photo via city Oceanside website.The Oceanside Public Library will host its sixth NEA Big Read program considered a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.

The NEA Big Read goal is to broaden understanding of the world, communities, and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book. From March 1 to March 29 in addition to book discussions throughout the city, the library will host an array of special programs, all free and open to the public, inspired by the novel Into the Beautiful North by Luis Alberto Urrea.

March 1 -Kick-off event featuring the exhibit Regata Abscisa by trans-border artist Griselda Rosas who will be onsite for interactive art and conversation. Free copies of the book will be given away at the event, one per family, while supplies last. Oceanside Museum of Art at 3 p.m.

-Kick-off event featuring the exhibit Regata Abscisa by trans-border artist Griselda Rosas who will be onsite for interactive art and conversation. Free copies of the book will be given away at the event, one per family, while supplies last. Oceanside Museum of Art at 3 p.m. March 3 –Heroic Journeys: A Panel Discussion. Moderator Karla Cordero (poet, artist, and educator) will explore themes from the book with panelists with distinct connections to immigration. Little Theatre at MiraCosta College at 6 p.m.

–Heroic Journeys: A Panel Discussion. Moderator Karla Cordero (poet, artist, and educator) will explore themes from the book with panelists with distinct connections to immigration. Little Theatre at MiraCosta College at 6 p.m. March 12 -Conversation with Into the Beautiful North author Luis Alberto Urrea. The author will join Telemundo producer Paulina Castro for conversation about the timely novel. MiraCosta College Concert Hall at 6:30 p.m. Books will be available for purchase and signing. No registration required.

-Conversation with Into the Beautiful North author Luis Alberto Urrea. The author will join Telemundo producer Paulina Castro for conversation about the timely novel. MiraCosta College Concert Hall at 6:30 p.m. Books will be available for purchase and signing. No registration required. March 21-Join actors from the San Diego Repertory Theatre as they perform select readings from Into the Beautiful North. Civic Center Library Community Rooms at 3 p.m.

Filled with unforgettable characters, Into the Beautiful North is set in Mexico, and then the United States after the main character Nayeli, journeys north-seeking seven of her village’s best fighters who have gone to the U.S. to look for work. The men are needed to help defend Nayeli’s home, Tres Camarones, against Bandidos who threaten to take over the small town.

The accompanying program for children, called The Little Read, will feature storytimes and programs developed around related themes and The First Rule of Punk by Celia Pérez.

For more information on the Big Read in Oceanside or other library programs, please visit the Library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call 760-435-5600.

NEA Big Read in Oceanside is funded through a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, with contributions from the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library and the Oceanside Public Library Foundation, and with support from many community partners. All programs are free and open to the public.

