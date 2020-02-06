‘5K Paw Walk in the Garden’ in Encinitas Coming Feb. 15

Share This Article:

Come one come all and enjoy the only day of the year when you can walk your dog in the San Diego Botanic Garden. It’s the eighth annual “5K Paw Walk in the Garden” in Encinitas and the event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 8 to noon.

It’s also a day when the Rancho Coastal Humane Society and the San Diego Botanic Garden will join paws to raise funds that support programs for people, plants, and pets.

Saturday is a great time to walk your dog and the San Diego Botanic Garden is the perfect place.

“The ‘5K Paw Walk’ is the only day of the year when you can walk your pet through the garden,” said Kelly Peters, RCHS director of donor and community relations. “It’s the walk that every dog is begging to go on.”

It’s not a race. Walkers can cover the full 5 kilometers/3.1-mile course, but that’s optional. You don’t need a dog or other pet to participate.

Check out highlights from the 2019 5K Paw Walk in the Garden. https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=11&v=1H4cEvrkWx8&feature=emb_logo

There will be pet products, food (for people), treats (for dogs), displays, and contests including the popular Peanut Butter and Cream Cheese Challenges.

* Dogs must be kept on a leash at all times.

* No leashes longer than 6 feet (including retractable leashes).

* No dogs in heat.

* Owners must clean up after their dog. (There will be poo bags available.)

* Limit two dogs per person. (Really. We mean it. Two.)

* Dogs must be up to date on vaccinations.

Register yourself, your team, or for a virtual ‘5K Paw Walk in the Garden’ online at https://rchumanesociety.org/events/5k-paw-walk-in-the-garden/

Day of event registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and paws can cross the starting line between 9 and 11 a.m.

More information about the ‘5K Paw Walk in the Garden’ is available at RCHS at 389 Requeza St. or SDBG at 230 Quail Gardens Drive in Encinitas.

