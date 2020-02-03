Quartet Sets Sail for Fifth Season of ‘Haydn Voyages’ aboard Ferryboat Berkeley

Share This Article:

The Hausmann Quartet will perform its fifth season of classical “Haydn Voyages” in one of the must unique acoustic venues — the historic 1898 steam ferryboat Berkeley.

The quartet, which is based at San Diego State University, will perform four concerts this year, with the first scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Titled “Dancing in the Orange Groves,” the season’s first program pairs two of Joseph Haydn‘s masterpieces with new work suggestive of our own time and place. Terry Riley’s “Good Medicine Dance” and Caroline Shaw’s “Valencia” will evoke modern California.

The quartet’s programming each year mixes the famous Austrian composer’s works with those of accomplished artists of our own era. As the father of the string quartet, Haydn is an ideal guide to this exploration of powerful, creative music of the past and present.

“The Hausmann Quartet has created an exquisite mix of music and education for Maritime Museum of San Diego visitors looking for a new cultural waterfront experience,” said Kelli Lewis, director of development for the museum.

Other concerts in this year’s series are:

April 19 – After the Storm. The Hausmann Quartet will be joined by longtime friend and collaborator, soprano Ann Moss, for John Harbison’s “The Rewaking.” Also on the program are a sound meditation by Pauline Oliveros, John Howell Morrison’s “Hard Weather Makes Good Wood,” and Haydn’s “Bird Quartet.”

Oct. 4 – Inhale, Exhale. Haydn will be joined in this concert by two of today’s most compelling composers with Hannah Lash’s “Frayed” and a world premiere by Joshua Roman that was commissioned for the quartet. Beethoven turns 250 this year, and his “Serioso “quartet will anchor the program’s exploration of contrast, breath, tension and release.

Nov. 15 – Worldly Travelers. The season closes with a trip around the world, with stops in this century’s Middle East, 18th-century France, and Haydn’s Austria. Works by two contemporary Iranian composers — Reza Vali and Aftab Darvishi — share the program with music by Chevalier de Saint-Georges and, of course, Haydn.

Each program will include informative and entertaining commentary between selections from noted UC Santa Barbara musicologist Derek Katz.

All concerts are on Sundays at 4 p.m., and refreshments are available on the ferryboat’s upper deck bar starting at 3 p.m., as well as after each concert.

General admission tickets are $25 online and $30 at the door. Discounts are available for season subscriptions

